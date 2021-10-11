NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the San Jose Sharks

Georgiev never asked for a trade

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev said that reports of him asking for a trade are not true. There had been some trade speculation during the offseason.

“The rumors were false, I don’t know where that came from,” the goaltender said. “You can be dealt pretty much as a player without a no-move clause, so I just worked as usual and tried not to think about it.”

Eichel to the Rangers seems unlikely

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Sources are saying that the New York Rangers are

“A) pretty skeptical of the value of dealing for Eichel; and,

B) in regular communication with the Sabres over this matter.”

The Rangers won’t be active unless they don’t extend Mike Zibanejad (which they did yesterday). The Buffalo Sabres would need to retain 40 to 50 per cent of Jack Eichel’s $10 million contract if the Rangers were to have both Zibanejad and Eichel. It’s doubtful the Sabres would want to retain that much.

Rangers have to watch their pennies

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: The New York Rangers locked up Mika Zibanejad for eight years. Defenseman Adam Fox is entering the final year of his deal and could be eyeing more than $9 million a season. He’s an RFA with no arbitration rights.

Kaapo Kakko is in the final year of his entry-level deal, and Alexis Lafreniere has two years left. You can add K’Andre Miller (two years), Vitali Kravtsov (one-year) and Ryan Strome (one-year) to the list of players also needing new contracts soon.

Kane’s status is still up in the air

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks have mutually agreed not to have Kane at training camp as he’s under two investigations. There has been no indication of how things will proceed after their final rosters are submitted today.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there is no timeline for when their investigations will be completed by,

“I have no information for you, I really don’t,” Boughner said Sunday before the team held an internal skills competition for fans at SAP Center. “I’d say no comment because I don’t know.”

Kane is entering the fourth year of his seven-year contract at a $7 million cap hit.