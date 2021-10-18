NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the St. Louis Blues

Kravtsov in Russia but the door is open to return to the AHL to work his way back

Russ Cohen: New York Rangers Vitali Kravtsov is back in Chelyabinsk and was at a KHL game over the weekend.

Have been told that there are around five teams who have shown some interest in him.

Larry Brooks: Rangers GM Chris Drury has to set his asking price for Kravtsov and stick to it. There is no rush to move Kravtsov and he can sit for as long as it takes to get the price they want.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Kravtsov.

“Vitali Kravtsov, the Rangers ninth overall pick in 2018, has been given permission to seek a trade this week. I understand the Rangers have asked him, ‘would you like to go to AHL Hartford and work you’re way back up?’ Kaapo Kakko got hurt . This point in time he hasn’t agreed. I don’t know if he will Ron, but the offer is out there to return.”

Will Vladimir Tarasenko remain with the Blues all season?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: One NHL executive thinks the St. Louis Blues will trade Vladimir Tarasenko after the season. This would give Tarasenko a chance to show he can produce and is over the shoulder issues. He’d have one year left on his deal.

If Tarasenko gets off to a good start, why would the Blues even want to move him? Now, the legit trade offers may start to come if he’s producing and they’d have to look it.

From understanding, Tarasenko would still like a trade. Rutherford also thinks he’ll remain with the Blues all season long.

Think at some point this season the Blues will look to bring in some goalie depth. Hard to see both goalies, Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso remaining healthy all season or not slipping up a bit. Internal goaltenders are Joel Hofer and Charlie Lindgren.