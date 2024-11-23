NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Top 15 NHL Trade Targets

A defenseman may be a better target for the New York Rangers than a centerman

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: (mailbag) Injuries and no-ice results will determine what the New York Rangers will target at the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Filip Chytil‘s status with his concussion concerns is something they will need to guard against.

Many think that the center position is an area they may need to address, but a left-handed defenseman could be another area.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren is a pending UFA at a $4.5 million cap hit. Could he be moved and replaced with a more-rounded defenseman? There is the salary flexibility if he’s dealt, maybe allowing multiple adds.

Two potential forwards who might interest the Rangers are Yanni Gourde (Kraken – $5.167 million) and Frank Vatrano (Ducks – $3.65 million).

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman pending UFA Marcus Pettersson is atop DailyFaceoff’s trade board, but he may not be much of an upgrade and isn’t really a puck mover like they need.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro has one more year on his contract at $3.25 million.

