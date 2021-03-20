NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights

New York Rangers should sell at the trade deadline

Colin Stephenson of New York Newsday: What does Jeff Gorton do in a few weeks? Simple. Sell. Realistically, New York likely will not make the playoffs. They are seven points out of a playoff spot with 30 games left to play. Out of all the players, Ryan Strome seems the most expendable. Strome could fetch far more than the package which brought him to New York in the first place.

Then, there is Pavel Buchnevich. Has his offensive explosion priced him out of staying in New York? It’s a great question. Could Gorton sell high on the talented winger? That’s a possibility as well. Ideally, the general manager needs a number one center but one may not be available until the summer. Jack Eichel is not coming through that door. Well, not yet.

Vegas Golden Knights may be quiet at the trade deadline

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Kelly McCrimmon stated the following when it came to Vegas as far as April 12th:

“I feel our situation with our roster makeup is different this year,” McCrimmon said. “I feel this roster is closer to what we want it to look like. That’s how I would say it.”

Again, the Golden Knights assembled quite a roster. When Robin Lehner is fully healthy, Vegas will have few weaknesses. Going out to get a Lehner or Mark Stone type of player is just not needed. Alex Pietrangelo is on the long-term injured reserve. Also, Alex Tuch and Chandler Stephenson are out for the foreseeable future with injuries.

McCrimmon is limited as Vegas is right up against the salary cap. Any move would have to be dollar for dollar. It comes down to adding some forward depth as insurance. Vegas possesses enough defensive depth as the pressing worry last year was converting scoring chances in the playoffs.