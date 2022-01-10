NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and the Calgary Flames

The Rangers will be linked to Klingberg

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will be linked to the New York Rangers as the NHL trade deadline draws nearer. The Rangers have the salary cap space and the prospects to possibly get a deal done.

Rangers could use a right winger

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the New York Rangers look to add a right winger by the trade deadline, Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith could be a trade target.

If Filip Chytil doesn’t develop into a No. 3 center, Chris Tierney could be an offseason free agent target for the Rangers. The Rangers could then move Chytil to right wing or look to move him in a trade.

The Rangers could look at pending UFAs Tomas Hertl and Phil Kessel at the trade deadline.

No AHL time for Rask?

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that it hasn’t been determined if Tuukka Rask will play in any AHL games for their affiliate and could jump straight to the NHL. (Once signed)

Potential trade targets for the Panthers

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers will definitely be buyers ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline. Their main focus could be adding to their blue line. They are without a first- and second-round pick due to the Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett trades.

Potential trade targets could include Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Ben Chiarot, Mark Giordano and Nick Leddy.

Should the Flames be interested in Kane?

Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: There will be teams interested in ‘free agent’ Evander Kane.

The Calgary Flames appeared to have some chemistry issues last season. Would they be able to handle bringing Kane into the mix?

Flames GM Brad Treliving should at least poll the team to see what they think. Maybe coach Darryl Sutter is the one that can handle Kane. The Flames do need more scoring help.