NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and Minnesota Wild

Zibanejad a part of any Eichel trade?

Rick Carpiniello: Had heard that do not be surprised if New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad was included in any Jack Eichel trade that would bring him to the Rangers.

Lance Lysowski: While including Zibanejad in a deal for Eichel would definitely make the money work, but would Zibanejad be willing to waive his no-movement clause?

Would think that a third team would need to be involved as it would be hard to see Zibanejad willing to waive his NMC to come to the Buffalo Sabres.

He has one year left at a $5.35 million salary cap hit.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: There doesn’t seem to be much going on with Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres don’t appear to be in a rush to do anything.

A source said last week that the Rangers and Sabres hadn’t talked lately. Rangers GM Chris Drury won’t budge on moving certain players and Sabres GM Kevyn Adams won’t lower his asking price or retain any salary.

Kaprizov with a KHL offer

Frank Seravalli: Have been hearing that Minnesota Wild RFA forward Kirill Kaprizov has a tentative one-year deal in place with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. It is believed to be worth at least $10 million USD that would begin on September 1st if he can’t reach a deal with the Wild.

The Wild appear to be okay with the idea of taking a medium-term deal.

Frank Seravalli: Initially the Wild were only wanting to do a seven- or eight-year deal for Kaprizov but it now looks like they are open to other options.

Kaprizov’s camp has said there hasn’t been an offer since April. The two sides continue to talk.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Have been reporting since June that Kirill Kaprizov’s former KHL team would love to have him back. Seravalli’s report put a date and somewhat of a dollar amount to Kaprizov signing with CSKA.

Sources say that dating back to March the Minnesota Wild have been offering seven and eight years around $9 million per.

Wild GM Bill Guerin may be okay with five or six years now but not three or less.

The Wild are looking around the $8 to $9 million range and Kaprizov’s camp is looking for more on a short-term deal.

It seems unlikely that the Wild would trade Kaprizov.