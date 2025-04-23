NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Boston Bruins

New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider on the trade memo

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider on how much it bothered him that GM Chris Drury sent each team a trade memo about him.

“I mean, that wasn’t the first time. Won’t be the last time. That kind of stuff comes out. That’s part of professional sports, unfortunately. Lucky, I don’t have any social media, I wasn’t really aware of it until people close to me brought it to my attention. Just try to show up and do your job to the best of your abilities.”

There is some optimism for the Buffalo Sabres for next year, but some changes are still coming though

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: There was a disconnect between the Buffalo Sabres’ coach Lindy Ruff, and the players, especially early on in the season. There was a misunderstanding of personalities, and some question the defensive decisions/systems. There have been questions about GM Kevyn Adams decision-making dating back to 2023.

They finally figured things out with about 14 games left – they won nine games. There is more optimism for next season now.

There will be more roster changes this offseason. They need to bring in some more experienced leadership to help out Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson. The Sabres need to upgrade their blue line. Coach Lindy Ruff isn’t going anywhere.

Brad Marchand had been looking for Elias Lindholm money

Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal: Despite the disappointing season for the Boston Bruins, GM Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely will be back next year. Some additions that were made didn’t pan out as they had hoped. There were also injuries this year to deal with.

Jeremy Swayman lost his goaltending partner in Linus Ullmark in a trade before the draft. Swayman’s contract situation caused him to miss training camp, and he never got on track. He signed for over eight million but posted a .892 save percentage and 3.11 GAA.

Jim Montgomery was fired. Brad Marchand was traded at the deadline. David Pastrnak seemed to be the only one producing offense.

There was the sense that Marchand was wanting close to Elias Lindholm money on an extension – $7.75 million. Was there some friction in the dressing room before/after Marchand was dealt?

