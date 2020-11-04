NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and the Detroit Red Wings

Strome and Rangers file arbitration numbers

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Rangers filed $3.6 million for arbitration for Ryan Strome, who countered with $5.7 million.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of LoHud: The Rangers-Strome arbitration hearing is set for Thursday, The middle point of the filings is $4.65 million.

The Rangers may not be convinced that Strome is their long-term solution centering their second line. Before they had sent Strome his qualifying offer on October 7th, GM Jeff Gorton had said “we had some things we were talking to some teams about.”

Since they don’t really have a second-line center option aside from Strome, remaining with the organization for this season makes sense.

Stars will continue to look at the free agent and trade market, but like what they have

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on their current roster make up.

“We’re very comfortable with the options we have internally,” Nill told The Athletic. “That doesn’t mean we won’t look at other options, through free agency or through trades. But there’s the understanding that we have a cap that we have to work under, and a lot is dictated by the cap. We’re going to look at all options, but we’re very comfortable internally with what we have.”

Red Wings will have plenty of cap space again next offseason

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: The Detroit Red Wings are going to have a lot of salary cap space available again next offseason. Many of the available roster spots will go to young players on entry-level deals.

Next year’s free agent crop is looking fairly deep at the moment, so the Red Wings could take advantage of that.

The Red Wings took a second-round pick from the New York Rangers for taking on Marc Staal‘s salary, and it’s the type of move they could look at again next offseason.