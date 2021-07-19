NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, and the Ottawa Senators

Rangers on the possibility of trading their first-round pick

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on the possibility of them trading their 2021 first-round pick.

“If we can make the team better with moving that pick or another pick, we’ll look at everything.”

Rangers and Goodrow closing in on a deal

Frank Seravalli: Hearing that the New York Rangers and Barclay Goodrow are closing in on a six-year deal with a cap hit around $3.6 million.

Barclay Goodrow, UFA rights traded to NYR, is a low-event bottom six forward who was kind of a “more than the sum of its parts” glue guy on a really good line. #NYR pic.twitter.com/ZOGREnVzNo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021

Teams will be interested in Smith if he gets to free agency

TSN: If the Edmonton Oilers aren’t able to re-sign Mike Smith before the 28th, he’ll get interest according to Darren Dreger.

“I’m told that they’re negotiating to get things done. It’s a slow-moving process and I’m also told that if Mike Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 28, despite the fact that his best years likely being behind him, there are clubs with interest, so the Oilers have some work to do.”

Last season Smith had a 21-6-2 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.31 goals-against average.

Murray understands why he wasn’t protected

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators didn’t protect goaltender Matt Murray and he understands the reasons behind it.

“Matt gets it 100% and he’s fine with it,” his Kitchener-based agent Robet Hooper of Octagon Hockey told this newspaper Sunday. “Pierre explained to Matt that they don’t want to lose him and based on their educated guess they don’t believe they will. The Senators don’t feel this will be a big risk to the team.”

Murray has three years left at a $6.25 million cap hit.