NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers

Brodin doesn’t make much sense for the Rangers

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: (mailbag) On the question of the New York Rangers trading a defenseman like K’Andre Miller and a draft pick for Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin. doesn’t think it makes sense for the Rangers to trade for someone that is a year away from being an unrestricted free agency.

Sure, he would look good on the left side but the Rangers are more than “one player away” and it’s not worth giving up a good prospect for a one-season rental. Brodin could be looking for over $7 million on a long-term extension.

Libor Hajek, and eventually Miller, will be given the opportunity to be Jacob Trouba‘s defensive partner.

Could Sergachev offer sheet be a fallback if they can’t sign Krug?

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: (mailbag) Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug one be one player the Montreal Canadiens should target this offseason. He would fit nicely beside Shea Weber on their top pairing.

It wouldn’t be easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to match a big offer sheet for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (reader suggests an $8 million-plus offer). GM Marc Bergevin could consider it if he’s not able to land Krug.

Bruins would be searching for the next Krug if they don’t re-sign Krug … RNH may not get an extension this offseason

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: (mailbag) If the Boston Bruins were not to re-sign defenseman Torey Krug, they would be searching for the next Torey Krug. Players like him are not easy to find.

Don’t expect Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland to make a contract extension offer to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins until well into the 2021-22 season. There isn’t any pressure from either side to sign an extension this offseason. believes the two sides will eventually get a deal done. Nugent-Hopkins could be looking for a deal around Leon Draisaitl‘s $8.5 million, but the Oilers may think that could be too high.