NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Seattle Kraken

Rangers get permission to speak with the Gallant

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Vegas Golden Knights have give the New York Rangers permission to interview Gerard Gallant for their head coaching position. He could be one of their top candidates.

“The timing is more to do with the travel plans for Gallant. He is the head coach for Team Canada and he is on his way to Latvia this weekend. The Rangers at least want to spend some time and have at least one conversation with Gallant before he begins taking on the responsibility of running Canada at the World Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. “

A fresh start for Patrick?

TSN: Frank Seravalli says that Philadelphia Flyers Nolan Patrick could be looking for a fresh start next season. He’s on his third agent in three years. He didn’t produce as much as both sides had hoped. He’s a pending restricted free agent.

“However, they’re not there yet, and to be fair, the Philadelphia Flyers on their end think that Nolan Patrick is still a player that’s just scratching the surface. They’d like to see him get a full summer of training under his belt and come to camp healthy for the first time in a while. We’ll see how that unfolds but Patrick is a name to watch this off-season as a restricted free agent.”

Kraken coaching search

TSN: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis when asked this week about their vacant head coaching position.

“As we get closer to the second quarter of this year we should be pretty set in what we want to do.”

The expansion draft is set for July 21st. Francis’ ‘second quarter’ likely means June.

Francis last month on coaching candidates.

“You look at guys who are currently out there without jobs, you look at guys who are currently working and maybe have expiring contracts, you look at other situations that maybe are looking to make a change,” Francis said in April. “You’re not really going to know all that until the next month or two.”

Potential candidates include Gerard Gallant, Bruce Boudreau, Claude Julien, Todd Nelson, and John Stevens. John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet and David Quinn have recently hit the open market. Rod Brind’Amour and Travis Green don’t have contracts for next season, Brind’Amour could be nearing an extension.