NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers

Keys to the offseason for the New York Rangers

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the New York Rangers.

The Rangers have some decisions to make with pending UFAs Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp. Copp may bring more but Strome and Artemi Panarin are good together. Would need to do some cap maneuvering to get both signed.

They could look to re-sign pending RFA Kaapo Kakko to a bridge deal on a low AAV, and find a cheap backup to replace pending RFA Alexandar Georgiev would be two ways to keep cost down.

Can they sign forward Frank Vatrano to a cheap extension?

Trade deadline acquisitions and pending UFAs Tyler Motte and Justin Braun are likely gone.

If they are able to find one, they could use a veteran defensive defenseman with Stanley Cup experience.

Affordable options in next for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers will have some goaltending decisions this offseason.

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs want to give Jack Campbell $5 million a season or will they look that the free agent and trade markets? Will Mike Smith be back in Edmonton, and what do they do if he doesn’t come back?

The top UFAs are Campbell, Darcy Kuemper and Marc-Andre Fleury. Can the Leafs or Oilers even be able to afford them? John Gibson would have the acquisition cost and over $6 million in salary.

Options the Leafs and Oilers may have to consider.

Ville Husso – pending UFA wouldn’t cost as much as the others but the 27-year-old comes with risks.

Casey DeSmith – Has a career .917 save percentage in 97 games.

Kaapo Kahkonen – Pending RFA with arbitration rights. If the Sharks go with James Reimer and Adin Hill, they could look to move him. The did give up defenseman Jacob Middleton for him last year, so may want a similar package.

Alex Nedeljkovic – Didn’t have a great year in Detroit and has one year left at $3 million. He’ll be a UFA after next season and Wings may consider moving him.

Eric Comrie – Has only played in 47 games in both the AHL and NHL over the past three seasons. He’ll be a Group 6 UFA.

Mackenzie Blackwood – Injuries and two sub-par seasons has lowered his value. The Devils will be looking for an upgrade in net this offseason.