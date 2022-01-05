NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Rangers are in the market for a defenseman

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: On Monday a source was saying that the New York Rangers are looking at the trade market to see what defensemen could be available.

Libor Hajek has played well in Patrik Nemeth‘s absence and may gain more ice-time if a trade for defensive help is not imminent.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot could be the most expensive rental on the market – acquisition cost. Hard to see former Rangers GM and now the Canadiens GM Jeff Gorton wanting to help them out.

Chicago Blackhawks Calvin de Haan and Seattle Kraken’s Mark Giordano are two other rental options. Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov has a year left on his deal and could be an option.

Canucks GM Search

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford has already spoken with some potential GM candidates.

“He’s been at it for the past three weeks and I’ve been told that he’s hoping to speak to several candidates in this first phase, and then he’s going to cut it down to a short list and start the second phase from there. The Canucks hope to have a new GM in place if all goes well by February.”



Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Donnie and Dhali on the Canucks GM search: “Lots of attention around Patrik Allvin, keep an eye on Mellanby as well. Alvin sounds like he has the inside track.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Sources are saying that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pittsburgh Penguins director of pro scouting Ryan Bowness ends up with the Canucks in some capacity.

Ducks GM search

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Anaheim Ducks have put together a search committee to help find their next GM.

“… includes two hall of famers, Scott Niedermayer and Paul Kariya, who are joining a couple of Ducks front office executives, and of course Susan and Henry Samueli as well. They’re scheduled to start interviews as early as next week. Now they have in-house candidates for the GM job in Jeff Solomon, Dave Nonis, and Martin Madden. But they’re looking to talk to a number of outside candidates as well.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There is a lot of interest in the Ducks GM position, both internally and externally. They have had some “soft conversations” with some potential candidates to gauge interest. Things could pick up now.