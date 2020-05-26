NHL Rumors: NHL Draft Lottery Date? Colorado Avalanche, NY Rangers, Boston Bruins, and the Anahiem Ducks

NHL draft lottery at the end of June?

Renaud Lavoie: Have been hearing that June 26th could be when the NHL holds the 2020 NHL draft lottery. There are no dates for the actual draft yet.

Mark Edwards: Have heard about June 26th being the draft lottery date as well. Any dates for the draft are just guesses.

Avs won’t burn a year of Byram’s entry-level deal

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche prospect Bo Byram would be eligible to the play for the Avs during the playoffs. has been told that they won’t use him in the playoffs as they don’t want to burn a year of his entry-level deal.

Lundqvist would be good for Shesterkin but …. Bruins have to keep in mind the Seattle expansion draft

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Not sure what will happen with New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist next season, but likes the idea of Lundqvist mentoring Igor Shesterkin. Alexandar Georgiev will be a RFA and it doesn’t make sense for them to carry three goaltenders next year.

It does make sense to go with Shesterkin and Georgiev and either buyout or trade Lundqvist. Lundqvist retiring seems unlikely, and a buyout is a last resort.

Don’t count on the 33-year old Tuukka Rask retiring anytime soon. Both Rask and Jaroslav Halak will be pending UFAs for the Boston Bruins after next season. They could look to re-sign one or both. There is also the Seattle expansion draft coming and could expose a goaltender.

Ducks could use a scoring forward and a defenseman

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Anaheim Ducks could use a scoring forward and a preferably a right-handed defenseman.

Erik Gudbranson may not be a top-four defenseman, but he does have a role.

The Ducks are crowded on the left side with Hampus Lindholm, Cam Fowler, Christian Djoos, Jacob Larsson, Brendan Guhle and Josh Mahura. They could look to move one this offseason but thinks they will them battle it out first. They could also look at moving one over to the right side.