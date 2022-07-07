NHL Rumors – NHL Marketplace, Buffalo Sabres, and Ottawa Senators

“Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway”

The NHL Marketplace As Free Agency Approaches

Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: There are several free agents including Filip Forsberg and Johnny Gaudreau among others. Colorado has to move money around to pay possibly Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin. That does not even include the eventual Nathan MacKinnon deal (long-term).

Chicago entertains the idea of trading Alex DeBrincat more and more. That may signal a deal to move Patrick Kane out of town as well. Winnipeg has its own problems since it did not woo Barry Trotz. Can they make the defense work despite some offensive limitations?

Vancouver paid Brock Boeser but can they keep J.T. Miller too? Then, there are several teams looking to gauge the market like Seattle and New Jersey just for starters.

Buffalo Sabres and Some Burning Questions

Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres have options and questions as the NHL Draft comes. Buffalo remains poised to take the best player available at nine. Trading the pick looks to not be an option. Kevin Korchinski appears to be a possible choice. Matt Savoie does too.

Also, Buffalo may just keep all three first-round picks. Perhaps the 28th pick would be the one Kevyn Adams is most willing to move. A later pick expects to be moved for a goaltender.

Viktor Olofsson is another question. Media believe the forward should not be moved and if he does — maybe close to the trade deadline then. As for goaltending, expect Buffalo to draft at least one and maybe two.

Ottawa Senators and Those Draft Picks Err Pick

Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun: Again, the number seven pick continues to be in play with Pierre Dorion working the phones. Does anything happen between now and draft time? That’s a great question.

Teams like Montreal are trying to move into the top ten. Ottawa is trying to acquire a top-six winger along with a few other needs. The problem is finding the best match. Options are available and some teams with cap concerns could help with leverage.

Finally, there are options like Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux. Again, time is running out.