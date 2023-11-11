NHL Rumors: Nikita Zadorov asks the Calgary Flames for a trade.

Kevin Weekes: Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov has asked the Calgary Flames for a trade.

Chris Johnston: The word is that Zadorov, a pending UFA, would welcome a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pierre LeBrun: Confirm Weekes’ report. Zadorov’s agent Dan Milstein hopes that a trade can be worked out quickly.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks would be one of the teams interested in Zadorov. He’s been on their radar for a while now.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: A source said the defenseman would welcome a trade to the New Jersey Devils.

“Of course, (he’d go to New Jersey),” the source exclaimed. “Who wouldn’t want to be on a contender?”

Zadorov is in the last year of his two year deal that carries a $3.75 million cap hit.

Zadorov currently leads the Flames blueline in expected goals share this season although he has been massively unfortunate. He’s rocking a 91 PDO with on-ice finishing and goaltending both lagging way below expected. pic.twitter.com/NG9SulYpTS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 11, 2023