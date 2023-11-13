NHL Rumors: Nikita Zadorov interest continues and what might it cost some teams?

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils have strong interest in Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Chris Tanev is a Flames right-handed defenseman who is drawing a lot of interest. There is also Noah Hanifin.

The Flames are not in a rush to move any of the three but if someone stepped up with a big offer, they’d consider it.

Don’t get the sense that there is any urgency in Calgary to trade any of the pending UFA defensemen.

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now: A source said there is a mutual interest between the Devils and Zadorov.

Carter Brooks: Sounds like Zadorov isn’t really interested in playing for the Winnipeg Jets. Have learned that the Maple Leafs would be his Canadian team of choice.

Irfaan Gaffar: The Canucks would be in Zadorov but there are other Flames players that could be thinking a change of scenery as well.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs and Canucks could both use someone like Nikita Zadorov. Zadorov has no trade protection.

Zadorov’s agent Milstein does have a history in doing deals with the Maple Leafs and Canucks. Now Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving was the one that got Zadorov to come to Calgary in the first place.

The Maple and Canucks obviously won’t be the only teams interested in acquiring Zadorov.

What pieces would Leafs GM Brad Treliving be willing to move? Nick Robertson? Their 2024 first-round pick? Fraser Minten? Would have Flames take back John Klingberg with a sweetener?

A source: ” want him bad but need money out first.”

Would the Canucks move their 2024 first-round pick? Conor Garland?

