NHL Rumors: Not as much pressure for the Vancouver Canucks to move Conor Garland

Taylor: “So, a couple of other players. You mentioned a couple of players there. Connor Garland again, what are your sources telling you? As things are going so well for the Canucks going into Ottawa. The best 12 games start in team history but there is talk of the possibility of player movement.”

Dhaliwal: “Absolutely. ”

Taylor: “Let’s talk about Connor Garland.”

Dhaliwal: “Not as much pressure for the Canucks to move Garland right now with the team doing so well. Some say the Canucks do not want to trade Garland right now. Garland on that third line Donnie with Suter and Josh was been really good.

But, capital letters BUT, if the right deal comes along, they’re gonna make it. But and the story that says Garland is less motivated to move. I’m gonna say this about that story. It doesn’t matter. The Vancouver Canucks control this process. If they get the right deal for Garland, they’re gonna make it done. They got a surplus of wingers.

You know, I heard Bolivia, Bolivia’s, Beauvilliiers name. I heard his name Donnie.

Taylor: “You heard his name? He just couldn’t pronounce it properly.”

Dhaliwal: “Damn, I thought I had it.”

Taylor: “Oh yeah, hold on a sec. I’m the guy who calls him Nathan all the time.”

Dhaliwal: “We both screw. That poor guy. He’s such a good guy. But I heard his name on the trade market and on the weekend.

So they got a surplus of wingers. They got some people in Abbortsford they want to take a look at.”

Taylor: “And they want to make cap room.”

Dhaliwal: “They want to meet cap room. So obviously we know it. And Beauvillier is a UFA, Don, making $4.1 million.”

Taylor: “Garland looks good on that line. I don’t think, that having him on the bottom six. I just think, what are you doing, too small. That’s always been a criticism but it looks good with those two.”

Dhaliwal: “And,and I am telling you right now, I think it doesn’t matter if Garland wants, is less motivated to move. The Canucks control the situation.”

