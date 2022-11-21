NHL Rumors: Nikita Zaitsev, Tyler Myers and Patrick Kane

The Ottawa Senators trying to trade Nikita Zaitsev, and Tyler Myers didn’t nix a trade to Ottawa

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators 31-year-old defenseman Nikita Zaitsev could use a change of scenery. Before clearing waivers and being assigned to Belleville of the AHL, the Senators had been trying to trade him.

If Zaitsev finds his game in the AHL, and if there are injuries with the Senators, he could find himself back with the Senators.

Zaitsev has another year left on his contract at a $4.5 million cap hit. (He has a 10-team no-trade clause.)

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on the Donnie and Dhali show: ” Myers name is out there but he did not shoot down a trade to Ottawa.”

Patrick Kane would make sense for the Boston Bruins if they can make the cap work

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: One, non-NHL GM has heard Patrick Kane’s name come up while out scouting.

“The sharks aren’t necessarily circling yet, but his name has been coming up more lately and I can imagine it will a lot more as we go forward here,” the NHL Exec told Boston Hockey Now Friday evening. “Like I said, it’s basically scuttlebutt still but if I’m a legit Stanley Cup contender, I’m greasing the skids ASAP. I think he definitely gets moved and the price is only getting higher from here for a guy like him.”

The executive said that the Boston Bruins acquiring Patrick Kane would make a lot of sense, but their salary cap situation would make it difficult to pull off.

The Bruins currently have about $1.6 million in cap space with Derek Forbort and his $3 million cap hit on the LTIR.

If they could find someone to take defenseman Mike Reilly ($3 million cap hit) and forward Craig Smith ($3.1 million), it would be a start in creating some extra space.