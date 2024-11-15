NHL Rumors: No Plans For Utah Hockey Club to Make a Coaching Change

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment on Tuesday with Steve Kouleas and Craig Button and was asked about the Utah Hockey Club making a coaching change.

Craig Button: “Utah has a lot of, I guess, new team and everything. And last night (Monday night), I was watching the Vegas game, and there was commentary about there being maybe a little bit of fire under Andre Tourigny’s feet in Utah; confirm or deny?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I don’t think it’s that hot. just yet for him. Look, they’ve been dealt a bit of a rough hand with especially on D with respect to both Durzi and Marino having a significant time. They thought maybe they can fill the voids internally. Obviously, they couldn’t. They had to go out and make some type of outside edition. They bring Olli Maatta out of Detroit. You give them a bit, a little bit of the benefit of the doubt there.

You also look at what they have to work with. And it’s not the deepest of clubs. They got off to a nice start but coupled with injuries coupled with perhaps some holes in their depth chart. Different kind of scenario. The benefit of it out in that respect, because of what, what he’s, what he’s got in his bag. Excuse me in his arsenal. So I haven’t heard too much with respect to potentially looking at making a change behind the bench in in Salt Lake City.

And by the way, Craig, I agree with you with respect to Pittsburgh; I just think the writing is on the wall there as well. Different scenario, obviously, with what’s going on in Utah, with how things are going with their coach. But I think obviously, you try to hold out as much hope as you can and move forward.

I think from Utah’s perspective, they want to just focus on what they’ve got. I don’t know if the coach is or a move with respect to the coach is imminent. Obviously expectations are high, and they’ve got money to play with.

This will be on Bill Armstrong to build a roster that can compete and give the assets over to Tourigny to kind of roll with.”

