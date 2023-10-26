NHL Rumors: Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames Contract Extension Talks Progressing

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston and Julian McKenzie talking about the potential Noah Hanifin contract extension with the Calgary Flames.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

McKenzie: “And when it comes to Noah Hanifin. I’ve been told that from a source close to Noah Hanifin’s camp, just things seem to be progressing on that and conversations are being had.

Which, just like you see, I’m very surprised about because I thought of the three the big three of pending UFAs for this team, That’s Hanifin, that’s (Elias) Lindholm, it’s (Mikael) Backlund (re-signed). I thought Hanifin was the most likely to leave because it seemed as if he wanted to play the United States and maybe, and maybe, he’s changed his mind genuinely. And maybe we’re going to be close to a deal. Who knows?

But I thought Noah Hanifin was going to play out the year, and then he’d be gone. And look, nothing’s done until it’s done, but I’m surprised that we’re at this point.”

NHL Rumors: Could Ottawa Trade Dominik Kubalik To Make Room For Shane Pinto

Johnston: “Right. The fact there’s talks is news. You know, I’m saying just because there was a summer where, you know, the player in his camp, didn’t didn’t have those conversations and wanted to let things go.

And I wonder how much of it is similar to what happened Mikael Backlund. Noah Hanifin gets back to Calgary at the start of this year, sees a different atmosphere on the team. All of a sudden, it’s not the worst place to do your job every day, maybe a little better atmosphere and environment for the players and obviously, we’ve lived in the city for a number of years now.

And so you know, it’s, players have such short careers. I never begrudge anyone. I understand my fans might be pissed as someone wants to leave their team and says they want to go play closer to home. I think if you’ve earned that right, you’ve earned that right.

But it’s, it’s notable that he’s looking to stay now, or you’re at least willing to. You know, enough to have those conversations and to get to a point where we’re talking about progress and contract talks.”

McKenzie: “Absolutely. And it’s my understanding that like, Noah, doesn’t dislike the City of Calgary. Like, it just it’s the, it’s the allure of playing at home, played a role in why we saw the reports that we did, but I don’t know that, I think a lot of people especially this offseason, saw those guys wanting out and a lot of, it was very easy to conflate it with the idea that just playing in Calgary was just not a great situation or just not a great city to play in.

And yes, the conditions with Darryl Sutter and all that may have played a role. But the city as a whole, like, you know, there’s nothing bad about the city. Or it’s not, it’s not a total deterrent in terms of having people leave and all that.

Like I think people need to just kind of recognize that there’s some individual cases with some of those players who may have wanted to leave. And look we’re in a situation now where one of them staying, one of them wants their money, and another player may be close to getting paid and staying long-term.

I don’t know, it’s a very interesting situation for the Calgary Flames who, again, are off to that really wonky start themselves. And some people were frustrated because it seems to be reminiscent of what last year was like but it’s still really early. And they were 5-1-0 last year and they missed the playoffs. So…”

Johnston: I don’t even remember that. There you go.”

McKenzie: “They were 5-1-0.”

Johnston: “I mean, I’ll take you one further cause I don’t live there, and so I’m not saying there’s any bias. I actually believe Calgary has been a good place to play. Like I think it’s viewed that way. A lot of players have spent a lot of time there, including Craig Conroy right, who had a long tenure as a player. I believe he, didn’t he go and come back?

McKenzie: “Yep.”

Johnston: “Anyway, I think he had two stints as a Flame and obviously he’s worked at the front office. But lots of guys like playing there. I mean, the two downsides. Well, last year just was not a great environment around the team and the other of course is the rink. It’s the oldest in the league and they don’t have some of the nice facilities that you find in other cities. But even that’s now you know, apparently on the way to being addressed. You know that there does seem to be a plan again in place for a new arena.

And so if you’re looking at it, opening a new building with state of the art facilities, it’s certainly is a great city to live in. Close to nature out there. Fewer media people running around than in some other markets. It’s, only got to deal with the young Julian McKenzie here.”

McKenzie: “Yeah.”

Johnston: “Getting up in your grill asking about that turnover, whatever it was in that game. But it’s you know, I think it is a good spot to live and play.”

NHL Rumors: Sounds Like the Calgary Flames Will Eventually Extend Noah Hanifin