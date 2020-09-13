NHL Rumors: Not Spending To the Cap, Toffoli, Flyers, Flames and Panthers

Less teams may be spending to the salary cap ceiling

Account4hockey: Darren Dreger was on TSN 1050 last week and said that he spoke to two general managers who have been a cap team in the past who have now said they are unsure if their team owner will allow them to spend to the cap for the 2020-21 season.

Toffoli looking to head back to SoCal?

TSN Radio Vancouver: Thomas Drance on Vancouver Canucks pending unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Toffoli: “I think there’s a fair bit of skepticism in the industry, among those I’ve talked to, who believe Toffoli will ultimately want to go back to Southern California. We’ll see. I know the #Canucks will try, and they should.”

Fletcher on Flyers need

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on their team needs: “Became clear to me in the playoffs is that we didn’t get a lot of production out of our bottom six, only two goals from guys dressed as bottom-sixers. Before the pause, it was a strength. It’s an area we have to look at. Another thing is still defensive depth.”

Flames coaching position

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have given a “no comment” when asked about their heading coaching position according to Elliotte Friedman, but word is trending towards Ward returning.

“Word is beginning to seep out that it’s trending towards Geoff Ward returning as the head coach of the team for next season,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said during the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday.

Panthers wanted to talk to Ruggiero

Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers have named Bill Zito as their next GM. During their search, they contacted Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medallist Angela Ruggiero to see if she’d be interested. Ruggiero asked for a few days to decide whether she wanted to take the interview or not.