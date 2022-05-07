NHL Rumors: Offseason Priorities for the Philadelphia Flyers

Charlie O’Conner: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that with adding Cam York, and if Ryan Ellis is able to return, they like their defense.

Fletcher hints that they need to improve on their scoring and power play, and it will most likely have to come from outside the organization.

Charlie O’Connor: Fletcher said they are hopeful to be able to sign Ivan Fedotov. His signing is a bit complicated because of Russia’s war with Ukraine. They are confident that they can get him signed.

Fletcher added that they believe he could battle for the backup position.

(Fedotov is a 2015, 7th round draft pick of the Flyers)

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers are planning on doing an “aggressive retool” to get back in the playoff hunt for next season. They have some roster issues and not a lot of salary cap flexibility.

GM Chuck Fletcher believes he can improve the team in short-term and not mess with any future success.

Top priorities for the organization are:

1. Add more high-end talent – It may not have to be someone that will step in immediately, but they need more talent. Sean Couturier is basically their only top-line talent. They should be looking at under-25 and not in their mid-30s.

2. Hire the right coach – This doesn’t mean to hire the biggest names available. Would John Tortorella be a good fit for the Flyers? He might be.

3. Change the culture around the team – They need to get that “winning culture” back. The right coach could help change the culture. It doesn’t mean to bring in “veteran” bottom-six players who may have on-ice liabilities.

4. Address medical/training staff and approach to injuries – Too many players returned quickly from injuries to then get injured again.

5. Fight the urge to try and fix everything immediately – Some things take time, especially finding high-end talent. They may want an aggressive retool but it won’t happen overnight. They were the 4th worst team this past season.

