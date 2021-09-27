NHL Rumors: Oilers and Josh Archibald, and the Bruins and Charlie McAvoy

What to do with Josh Archibald?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald doesn’t want to get vaccinated and will miss/not be paid for about 3/8 of the season. The Oilers would save on his cap number during that time and would give Oilers GM Ken Holland a bit of flexibility.

Burying him in the AHL would be another option. Archibald would be paid in full in this scenario and the Oilers would get some cap savings. He’s a penalty killer and an effective 4th line player that the Oilers would then have to replace him.

Archibald is unlikely to opt out of the season as he likely wouldn’t want to give up the money. He’ll have to go through daily testing and will often be isolated from the team.

Will the Oilers look to move him if he refuses to get vaccinated, possibly just waiving him as he may be untradeable at this point?

McAvoy doesn’t think his contract situation will be a distraction

Jimmy Muphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is entering the final year of his contract that carries a $4.9 million salary cap hit. That number is going to go way up.

McAvoy when asked if any contract talks could distract him this season.

“No, just playing hockey. That’s it. That’s it. You see all those D-men, I’m very happy for them. I know quite a few of them and I couldn’t be happier for them. They’re all very well deserved. But I’m excited about this year, excited about the group we have. Being back together, seeing everyone is always so awesome. I feel like we’ve had a good few days here to start, and I just want to keep building on it.”

Comparables:

Seth Jones – Chicago Blackhawks: eight years, $9.5 million cap hit

Darnell Nurse – Edmonton Oilers: eight years, $9.25 million cap hit

Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars: eight years, $8.45 million cap hit

Dougie Hamilton – New Jersey Devils: seven years, $9 million cap hit

Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets: six years, $9.58 million cap hit

Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche: six years, $9 million cap hit

Believe that contract talks will start with $9 million.