NHL Rumors: Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Hurricanes, Dougie Hamilton and Andre Svechnikov

What Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could be worth

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is entering the final year of his deal. He may not be the superstar the Oilers thought they were getting with the first overall pick, but he is very good.

He’s averaged 29 goals and 69 points over 82 games the past three seasons.

Jason Gregor of OilersNation put Brayden Schenn and Chris Kreider as comparables – something in the $6.5 million range – a $500,000 raise. believes that may be a little low and could be in the $7 million range if James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes pull in that.

$7 million a season seems like a number that could fit in for the Oilers. That would put them at about $53 million for 12 players for 2021-22. They’ll have pending UFAs in Tyson Barrie, Adam Larsson and Tyler Ennis. They could look to move the salaries of James Neal or Zack Kassian.

Hurricanes will have Dougie Hamilton and Andrei Svechnikov to think about

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: Tom Gulitti reported that Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that contract extension talks with Dougie Hamilton will get underway soon and that they hope to get a deal done before the start of 2020-21 season.

It seems like a wise move as Hamilton could put up a Norris Trophy type season. He may have been a candidate last season before he was injured.

Waddell said that with the flat cap for the next two years, term could come into play. He’s not saying that they won’t do a long-term deal, but there weren’t many during this free agency period.

Hamilton makes $5.75 million and will get a raise. Could the Hurricanes offer more money but on a shorter-termed deal?

Forward Andrei Svechnikov‘s entry-level contract is up after this season and he’ll be looking for a new deal. Waddell is also hopeful of getting Svechnikov signed to an extension soon as well.

Salaries that are set to come off the books after this season include James Reimer ($3.4 million), Petr Mrazek ($3.125 million) and Ryan Dzingel ($3.375 million).