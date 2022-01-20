NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kings, Coyotes, World Juniors, and Potential Landing Spots for Klingberg

Quick hits on the Oilers, Kings, Coyotes, and World Juniors

Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star: If the Edmonton Oilers were able to sign Evander Kane, it would allow them to move Zach Hyman to the right side and drop Jesse Puljujarvi to the third line. Their lineup would be more balanced.

Times are desperate in Edmonton and they may need to go find a goaltender.

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake should sign a contract extension soon.

The Arizona Coyotes don’t have an arena to play in next season.

The NHL met with Quebec City and Provincial officials recently, and though it’s still a long shot, they will keep lines of communication open.

There has been speculation that the 2022 World Juniors could be held in August.

Three contenders and three dark horses for John Klingberg

Shayna Goldman and Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Potential landing spots for Dallas Stars pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg.

Three contenders are…

Anaheim Ducks – The Ducks could also be in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. They’d have the cap space for a Klingberg extension. Chychrun would cost more than Klingberg to acquire but would cost less in future salary (if they were able to extend Klingberg).

Los Angeles Kings – Have the assets to acquire. Would there be long-term interest? Chychrun may be a better fit.

Carolina Hurricanes – Jeff Marek has reported the Hurricanes are interested. The Canes may be better off adding depth instead of someone like Klingberg.

Three dark horses are…

Pittsburgh Penguins – Not a lot of salary cap room right now but money is coming off the books after this season. Their prospect pool may not be as good as some others who are interested.

Nashville Predators – They aren’t a top contender for the Cup but may want to take a run at it.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Would be a second pair addition – five on five and second power play unit. A rental fit but not a long-term fit.