NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kraken, Canadiens, Bruins, and the Jets

Oilers offered Larsson the same as the Kraken

Ryan Ryshaug: The Edmonton Oilers have four and five-year offers on the table for defenseman Adam Larsson.

Don’t get the sense that Larsson’s decision to sign with the Kraken over the Oilers was about money. Larsson was likely looking for a change of scenery.

Mark Spector: The Oilers offered Larsson the same deal as the Kraken.

Quick hits on the Kraken, Canadiens and Bruins

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Seattle Kraken aren’t talking to teams as much as the Vegas Golden Knights were.

The Kraken may select Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers but Frank Vatrano could be an option.

St. Louis Blues Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn are options for the Kraken.

Some teams think the Kraken like Blake Coleman.

Too close to call right now with regards to Carey Price and the Kraken. The Montreal Canadiens think they could lose Cale Fleury or Brett Kulak.

Taylor Hall re-signing with the Boston Bruins is gaining momentum.

Jets to upgrade their blue line

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets plan on upgrading their blue line this offseason either through trades or by free agency. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff:

“We’re hopeful. We’re going to look long and hard at it here. There’s got to be the fit. There’s got to be opportunity. You’ve got to have the cap space and it’s got to upgrade our team.”

The Jets could lose defenseman Dylan DeMelo in the expansion draft. He has three years left at a $3 million salary cap hit.

Regardless of who they lose, Cheveldayoff said they’ll need to find a replacement for that player.

“Whichever player will be selected off our club will create a scenario where we will have to try to replace that player. It’s very difficult, but it’s part of the process for everyone this offseason.”

Does Larsson’s deal, and potential Oleksiak steer Kraken in a different for the Jets

Ken Wiebe: Though the Seattle Kraken’s signing of Adam Larsson doesn’t mean they won’t select defenseman Dylan DeMelo, but it could steer them towards selecting forward Mason Appleton.