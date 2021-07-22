NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Bruins, Kraken, and Flames

On the Oilers and Hyman

Andy Strickland: “Can confirm the Edmonton #Oilers have both 7 and 8 year contracts agreed to with Zach Hyman. EDM and TOR are working to execute a sign & trade which will pay Hyman 8 yrs. at around $5M. Salary comes in higher in middle of contract and includes some no move protection.”

Darren Dreger: “A lot of talk about what the Oilers are going to pay Hyman in term and $. I believe 7 years is the target and could climb as high as $5.5 aav. We will see. However, as of this second there has been no discussion with Toronto on compensation.”

Signings that could be announced shortly

Elliotte Friedman: Barclay Goodrow and the New York Rangers – six years at around $3.6 million.

Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins – around four years and $6 million per.

Mike Smith and the Edmonton Oilers – two years and $2 million per.

Kraken could trade Pitlick

Craig Morgan: The Seattle Kraken could trade Tyler Pitlick after selecting him in the expansion draft.

Elliotte Friedman: The Kraken have Pitlick trade in the queue and will be announced when the trade freeze lifts at 1 PM ET. The Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers are two of the interested teams.

Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff: Pitlick is expected to be traded to the Flames for a mid-round pick.

Driedger’s deal was in place before protected lists submitted

Chris Johnston: Chris Driedger said that he and the Seattle Kraken had already agreed on a contract when it came out that Carey Price wasn’t going to be protected.

Cap space key for Kraken

Renaud Lavoie: Kraken GM Ron Francis said that they had a lot of discussions about Canadiens goaltender Carey Price. His contract was the difference as they think salary cap space is the key for them now.

Murray Pam: GM Francis talked about having salary cap space available to them after the expansion draft. Sounds like they could be willing to take on ‘bad contracts’ to acquire draft assets.