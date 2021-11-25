NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rutherford, Hamilton, Flames, Coyotes and the Sharks

Will the Oilers need a goaltender? Valimaki doesn’t seem happy

Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star: When Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith returns, and how well he plays, may determine if the Oilers look to upgrade in net.

Jim Rutherford is looking to get back into the NHL as a president or as a GM.

There is talk of a group of investors looking to build a new arena in Hamilton.

Calgary Flames defenseman Juuso Valimaki in Finnish to Ilta-Sanomat Ville Touru on his season to date:

“There have been so many games missed in recent years due to injuries that now it feels pretty stupid that I am healthy and would be able to play, but it is not a given,

It’s still not known what the San Jose Sharks will do with Evander Kane when his suspension is over.

Believe the Arizona Coyotes play out of Chase Field until a new arena is built.

Sharks will retain salary on Kane

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on San Jose Sharks Evander Kane.

“One of the things that I have heard is that the Sharks have let it be known that if somebody is interested, they would retain, if a deal could be worked out.”

Kane has three years left on his deal after this season at a $7 million salary cap hit. Moving him even with salary retained wouldn’t be easy.

“I don’t know who’s going to trade for him right now,” Friedman acknowledged. “I just don’t know where that is at this particular point of time or even if that’s realistic.”

If the Sharks were to retain 50 percent of Kane’s contract, still thinks the Sharks would have to include at least a first-round pick, possibly more, to get a deal done. Sharks GM Doug Wilson isn’t likely going to want to do that.