NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Top UFA Defensemen With Potential Destinations

Dreger on the Ekman-Larsson speculation
TSN: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has no-trade protection in his contract and is using it to his advantage as the Coyotes look to trade him according to Darren Dreger.
“Ekman-Larsson definitely has that so he’s identified the two cities and the organizations that he’s willing to waive to go to. And that is the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks. Now, Bill Armstrong, the general manager of the Arizona Coyotes is actively working with both Boston and Vancouver. He’s trying to get something done.
There is a bit of pressure from the player perspective and it sounds like Arizona, even though they don’t want to have to do this, is either going to have to retain some of the money on Ekman-Larsson, an $8-plus million annual cap hit, or the Arizona Coyotes are going to have to take some contracts back.”
Top UFA defensemen and potential destinations
David Satriano of NHL.com: Looking at the top NHL free agent defensemen and potential landing spots for them.
Tyson Barrie – Toronto Maple Leafs – Possible landing spots: Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks
Dustin Byfuglien – Winnipeg Jets – Possible landing spots: Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers
Brenden Dillon – Washington Capitals – Possible landing spots: Capitals, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks
Torey Krug – Boston Bruins – Possible landing spots: Bruins, Oilers, Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers
Alex Pietrangelo – St. Louis Blues – Possible landing spots: Blues, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Panthers, Sabres, New Jersey Devils.
Justin Schultz – Pittsburgh Penguins – Possible landing spots: Blackhawks, Oilers, New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Shattenkirk – Tampa Bay Lightning – Possible landing spots: Lightning, Panthers, Penguins, Devils, Sabres, Sharks
Chris Tanev – Vancouver Canucks – Possible landing spots: Canucks, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Flames, Panthers
Sami Vatanen – Carolina Hurricanes – Possible landing spots: Hurricanes, Devils, Sabres, Flames, Coyotes, Bruins, Oilers.