NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Top UFA Defensemen With Potential Destinations

TSN: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has no-trade protection in his contract and is using it to his advantage as the Coyotes look to trade him according to Darren Dreger.

“Ekman-Larsson definitely has that so he’s identified the two cities and the organizations that he’s willing to waive to go to. And that is the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks. Now, Bill Armstrong, the general manager of the Arizona Coyotes is actively working with both Boston and Vancouver. He’s trying to get something done.

There is a bit of pressure from the player perspective and it sounds like Arizona, even though they don’t want to have to do this, is either going to have to retain some of the money on Ekman-Larsson, an $8-plus million annual cap hit, or the Arizona Coyotes are going to have to take some contracts back.”