NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Cody Ceci, Henrik Lundqvist, Dustin Byfuglien, Devan Dubnyk and Ryan Donato

Two teams on Ekman-Larsson’s trade list

Elliotte Friedman: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s trade list for now is believed to have the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on it.

The Maple Leafs could circle back to Ceci

Pierre LeBrun: Toronto Maple Leafs pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Cody Ceci is headed to free agency. It’s possible that the Maple Leafs and Ceci circle back to each other at some point.

Vegas a potential destination for Lundqvist?

Chris Chapman: Larry Brooks on a possible team for Henrik Lundqvist: “I would think that (Vegas) would be an interesting one because Lundqvist has known Robin Lehner since Lehner was 12 years old and Lehner’s father was Lundqvist’s goalie coach and instructor in Sweden”

Wild spoke with Byfuglien

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Sources said that two weeks ago Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin met with defenseman Dustin Byfuglien to see if he wanted to keep playing.

The Wild would be interested in Byfuglien on a reasonable contract and if he really wanted to continue playing. He’s from the state of Minnesota.

At the moment it’s really looking like he has an interest in playing.

Could the Wild move Dubnyk in a deal for anther goalie?

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk carries a $4.33 million cap hit but only $2.5 million in salary. He has a list of 10-teams that he can’t be traded too.

The Vegas Golden Knights could be looking to trade goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and a trade to the Wild makes some sense. Could Dubnyk head the other way?

The Wild have shown some interest in Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper. Would the Coyotes be interested in re-acquiring Dubnyk?

Sharks interested in Donato?

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Sources are saying the Minnesota Wild are shopping forward Ryan Donato, with the San Jose Sharks being one of the teams that has shown some interest.

Teams are also calling Wild GM Bill Guerin about Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin. Trading Eriksson Ek seems unlikely. Guerin wasn’t thrilled with Greenway’s season.