NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Deadline, Leafs Interested in Simmonds, and It Could Be A Slow Start To Free Agency

Ekman-Larsson’s agent sets a trade deadline

Darren Dreger: Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s agent Kevin Epp has set a trade deadline of Friday to either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks: “We think the best option for a trade is before free agency,” Epp told TSN. “If no deal by Friday, Oliver is staying in Arizona.”

Joe Haggerty: “Interesting dynamic with OEL really dictating a lot of this situation through his NMC. It’s obviously in the Bruins best interest to have finality before free agency opens”

Andy Strickland: “Safe to say Arizona isn’t giving away OEL…player has given team two teams to work a trade with, which isn’t ideal. #Yotes. Have no issue keeping him if the alternative is not getting what they want in return.”

Maple Leafs have interest in Simmonds, but may not be alone

Pierre LeBrun: Have been hearing the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in Buffalo Sabres pending UFA forward Wayne Simmonds if they are able to get him at the right price.

He’s one of their targets when free agency opens. It would have to be at a reasonable contract for them to be able to make it work.

Pierre LeBrun: Bringing in someone like Simmonds would feed the narrative that Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was talking about on Monday about trying to make the Maple Leafs harder to play against.

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens showed interest in Simmonds when free agency opened last year. The weren’t willing to go the $5 million that the New Jersey Devils did. It wouldn’t be a surprised if the Canadiens circled back to him.

Will there be a slow start to free agency?

WGR 550: John Shannon on WGR 550 radio on free agency opening up on Friday: “I don’t think there will be a boat-load of players signed in free agency right off the bat on Friday. Teams are cash-strapped. It’s all about structure of contracts. I think it will take a long time where all these free agents to get a job so fast to start free agency.