NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Steven Stamkos, Taylor Hall, Alex Pietrangelo and Henrik Lundqvist

Darren Dreger: We’ll see if there is any progress made between the Arizona Coyotes and Oliver Ekman-Larsson stalemate.

There were a lot of internal talks between the Coyotes and Ekman-Larsson’s camp yesterday. As of late last night, there wasn’t anything in place with either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks.

It appears to be a waiting game now.

Pierre LeBrun: There have been other teams that have tried to get in on the Ekman-Larsson talks. Ekman-Larsson is holding strong on either the Canucks or Bruins.

Stamkos not on the Lightning’s list of untouchables

Bob McKenzie: The Tampa Bay Lightning have let teams know that they are going to be aggressive in trying to shed salary.

Teams have been told that the only untouchable players are Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Would probably toss their four pending RFAs into that group – Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak.



Bob McKenzie: They need to shed salary to be able to re-sign the three RFAs.

A notable omission from their untouchable list is Steven Stamkos. It doesn’t mean that he will be traded. He has been dealing with some health issues, but it is possible.

Bob McKenzie: Multiple players will need to be moved and Stamkos could end up being one of them.

There are many teams along with the Lightning that are trying to shed salary.

Coyotes shopping Taylor Hall‘s rights

Bob McKenzie: The Arizona Coyotes are shopping the rights to pending UFA Taylor Hall.

On last effort for the Blues?

Bob McKenzie: Will the St. Louis Blues give one last try to re-sign pending free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo before the opening of free agency on Friday?

The Capitals are the frontrunners for Lundqvist

Bob McKenzie: Though he’s been bought out already, Henrik Lundqvist can’t sign a deal until Friday. He would be a good option for the Washington Capitals and they could be the frontrunners. Would be a short-term, cap friendly deal.

Bob McKenzie: Ilya Samsonov is only 23-years old and Lundqvist could push/platoon with him. He’d be able to get into a decent amount of games and would be with a contender.