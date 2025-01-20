NHL Rumors: On the Failed J.T. Miller Trade, and Elias Pettersson Wants to Stay

Potential pieces in the failed Canucks-Rangers trade for J.T. Miller

Thomas Drance, Rick Dhaliwal, Arthur Staple and Petre Baugh of The Athletic: Elliotte Friedman reported over the weekend that a potential trade between the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks for J.T. Miller fell apart by Saturday. The (group of above reporters) spoke with six team/league sources who were involved/briefed on the trade talks and found out the below.

The trade talks between the Canucks and Rangers didn’t progress far enough for Miller to be formally asked to waive his no-trade clause.

They weren’t able to confirm details of the pieces potentially involved but could have involved center Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and some future assets. There were some Rangers AHL players scratched on Saturday but it’s not known if they could have been a part of the deal. A first-round pick may have been involved, with one source saying the protection on that first-round pick was a key hurdle.

The ‘trade package’ return for Miller may not seem great and could show some urgency to move on, but Canucks sources deny there is any urgency.

The Canucks are open for business and at this time it seems like a Miller trade over Elias Pettersson is more likely. It doesn’t sound like the trade offers the Canucks have gotten for Miller have been great.

Elias Pettersson wants to remain in Vancouver

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Connor McDavid Has a Mean Streak episode, on the Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson wanting to remain in Vancouver.

“Now, the other thing we should mention that I talked about is that Pettersson is told the Canucks he wants to stay. So I think for now, that’s cooled the talk around his, his leaving. I think they’re satisfied with that for now.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, and the Salary Cap

And he made a couple big plays at the end of regulation there to get the puck out like he played hard at the end of that game. I don’t know if Pettersson told them or as representatives told them when they met after the World Juniors, but it has been communicated that he wants to stay.”

