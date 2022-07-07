NHL Rumors: On the Vancouver Canucks – J.T. Miller situation

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin didn’t sound optimistic that they would have the parameters to a contract extension in place before the draft.

Irfaan Gaffar: Canucks GM Allvin said he’s not putting a deadline on Miller.

Rick Dhaliwal: Miller’s agent Brian Bartlett: “I don’t anticipate that there will be a resolution on extension parameters this week”

Irfaan Gaffar: “This is what I know – Things are pretty quiet. There’s been back & forth talks on an extension; an offer is on the table. Canucks want to know one way or another what Miller is thinking likely before the Draft. Meanwhile the market for JT may not as high as VAN is hoping.”

David Pagnota: The Canucks made Miller a six-year offer.

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres & Price show on the Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller.

“I believe that the Bartletts who represent Miller have had loose conversations about the barometers of an extension, but no team has been given permission yet to have that negotiating process get underway.”

Sekeres and Price: Dreger continues:

“If VAN is closing in on Miller trade…Allvin or Rutherford are going to reach out to the Barlett’s to say ‘okay, we’re getting close, do you need to have a convo with that club?’

“An extended Miller enhances the rate of return…they need that extension.”

Irfaan Gaffar: “Canucks and Miller’s camp are gonna work the media and their people for the next 24-hours here at the draft. Lots of stuff between now and then will come out. In the end I think he gets dealt tomorrow. They’ll take their *best* offer. Not like they’ve had many in last 48 hours.”

Sekeres and Price: Dreger on Miller: “The ask is high…Vancouver wants good, young NHL players…the appetite is strong mostly from Eastern Conference teams…I’d be surprised if J.T. Miller wasn’t traded this week.”