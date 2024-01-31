NHL Rumors: On What The New York Rangers Could Be Looking To Do

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about the New York Rangers and what they might be looking to do a head of the trade deadline.

** NHL Rumors.com transcription

Steve Gelbs: “Let’s bring on our guy Elliot Friedman, our NHL Insider. And, you know, we’ve got a lot of teams at the break here that are very intriguing in terms of what happens now. Once the break is over, you can start to taste that, that trade deadlines.

Let’s talk first and foremost about the New York Rangers who had such an incredible start to the season. It’s been very average, very mediocre at best for the last 26 games. Then they get the really unfortunate news about Filip Chytil, he is out for the season now with that head injury. You know, again, first and foremost, you’re thinking about Chytil and his long term health, so our thoughts are with him.

But how does that change what the Rangers, what Chris Drury made do leading up to this deadline this season?”

Friedman: “Well Steve, it’s good that you went to me first because most attractive guy on the panel goes first. So I really appreciate that.

The thing that is interesting to me is, you know Larry Brooks was really plugged in with the Rangers and he was tweeting yesterday about how you know, they might not want to pay a big price for a center because they haven’t played very well lately. And that to me, like I would never argue with him, he’s really plugged in with what they’re thinking but I do wonder if it’s a little bit of a smokescreen.

They still have the eighth best winning percentage in the NHL. I know they haven’t played great lately. But to me, it all comes down to (Igor) Shesterkin. Like how does he play over the next month? If he finds his form again, there’s no reason the Rangers can contend to win that division and the playoffs.

So they were already looking for one depth center, like a fourth line center kind of player beforehand. Now with Chytil being out I think they might be looking for two. And the question to me is, how high they want to go? Like to me a guy like Adam Henrique makes a lot of sense. I don’t know if (Elias) Lindholm they could make it fit, but he kind of fits.

You know, Sean Monahan and we’ve all been kind of joking in the last 48 hours that the Rangers and the Canadians are unlikely trade parties because of some of the history of the personalities there.

But I think they’re looking for, like someone told me to go watch Tyler Johnson a little bit to see how he plays because he’s the guy that could have potentially put on their fourth line. Now I wonder if they look higher at a Henrique and I think the next month will determine that.

Kevin Weekes: “That makes a world of sense, Adam Henrique. I think he’s a great option for any team looking for a center iceman. Somebody that’s played in the playoffs, he’s versatile, playing very well too. A little resurgence this last season and change.