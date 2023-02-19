NHL Rumors: On where Timo Meier could fit in the best

NHL Network: Kevin Weekes when asked where he thinks San Jose Sharks Timo Meier would fit in best.

Jackie Redmond: “And the rumors around both (Karlsson and Meier), speculation I should say, as we get closer to the deadline. There’s no shortage of it.

Will they move? Time will tell. It seems like Timo Meier is probably going to get dealt somewhere. Lot of interest in him. Easier to move than Erik Karlsson because of Karlsson’s contract.

So let’s start with Timo Meier. When you look at his game, because I think a lot of time at the deadline, we just look at the individual, the season they’re having, and we’re like, ‘great player, they’ll fit anywhere.’ Not always the case. ‘

When you look around the league, where do you think Timo Meier’s game Weekes, would mesh well?

Weekes: “In both cases, both players are versatile, they can play anywhere, but I look here at New Jersey for Timo Meier. Not limited to, but I look here at New Jersey, and I’ll you why.

Number one, there are already four Swiss players on the team if I’m not mistaken when Akira Schmid is up, the goalie. Of course the Captain Nico Hischier and then you got Jonas Siegenthaler.

But as well, the way the Devils play. The uptempo game. The speed game, the skill. Having Dougie Hamilton on the back end who sees the ice like a forward, ala Erik Karlsson.

And not to mention, you’ve got Luke Hughes, who’s going to be coming up at the of the year, University of Michigan, to add another high-end offensive defenseman into the mix for the Devils.

So, I’ve been looking all around Jersey, up high, low, to see if I could find Meier. I’ve been asking people if they’ve seen him. He hasn’t arrived here yet.