The Ottawa Senators and the No. 7 pick

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa’s seventh overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft has been much talked about the past few weeks. A decision could come anytime.

“It doesn’t have to be a decision on the floor or a night before the draft decision,” said Dorion. “If we feel we’ve got an asset or a player that could help us immediately then we’ll pull the trigger before. Sometimes the best offers come right before the pick is made. They can also be made a week before the draft. We’ll just weigh those options before they come in. “And there’s always the possibility we take the pick.”

The expectation is that Pierre Dorion and Ottawa would move down in the draft and not up.

Ottawa Expected to Make Moves During NHL Draft Weekend

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: Trent Mann and Pierre Dorion have built up a nice stack of prospects for Ottawa and have 11 picks in the upcoming draft. What does that mean?

Ottawa tends to go their own way when it comes to the draft. This allowed them to be in the position they currently are now. Picking and choosing information is important this time of year. Ottawa knows they cannot get too mesmerized by the abundance. Several moves appear likely.

Into the Buffalo Sabres Via The Mailbag

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres and Kevyn Adams walk into their first draft together next month in Montreal.

One trade target may be Victor Olofsson. He has potential to produce more. The Swedish winger had 29 assists go along with 20+ goals. Olofson has an affordable qualifying offer which makes the decision a little more complicated.

Buffalo also does not expect some of the higher-tiered free-agent goalies to be available for the Sabres. They believe going the cheaper route will likely be an option this summer again.

The Sabres will continue their rebuild plan and trading one of their first-round picks is not viable. Patience will be key for Adams and Buffalo this summer.

