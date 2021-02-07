NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senartors, and the Vancouver Canucks
Senators looking to move Stepan and clear up some space on their blue line. The Canucks could look to move Jake Virtanen to shake things up.
© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author
Senators looking to move Stepan and clear up some space on their blue line

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Ottawa Senators are looking at potentially trading forward Derek Stepan.

“Ottawa is moving to try and make a move with Derek Stepan,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said. “I don’t think this is a performance issue as much as it’s a family issue. He’s away from his family and I think they want to get him closer.”

Bruce Garrioch: “As I noted on @TSNHockey Thursday, Derek Stepan was excited to get dealt to the #Sens , but the reality of not seeing his family until May 8 make the situation difficult. The couple has three children _ including a newborn _ and a visit would require 14-day quarantine.”

Friedman also notes on the number of defensemen the Senators have.

“Also the other situation there is they now have a lot of bodies on their blue line. Erik Brannstrom after a long quarantine is back and ready to go, playing well. Artem Zub is playing well.

I think they are looking to lessen the load on their D was well.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

The Canucks could look to move Virtanen as a short-term shakeup

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston when asked what he’s hearing with the Vancouver Canucks as they continue to struggle.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well on top of all that, they’ve got a game every other day it seems like. They’ve had a number of back-to-backs. I mean, the pressure is obviously mounting here and the heat is being turned up.

What I can tell you from an number of conversations in the last day or two is, there is a lot of ideas out there of what they may or may not do, but this is a challenging season to shake things up for a number of reasons.

The one thing I do wonder about is if Jake Virtanen is someone they end up giving a fresh start too. He’s had a tough start to the year. He’s been in and out of the lineup. He’s scratched tonight in Toronto. Maybe there is a feeling that, that could be a short-term move that might shock their group a little bit and might be something that suits the player and the organization as well.”