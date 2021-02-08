NHL News: Botched Offside, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Sabres, and Sharks

Refs messed up an offside review and goal still counted

Maple Leafs sign Sabourin

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL.

Sabourin had been with the Maple Leafs on an AHL-only deal.

He was put on waivers yesterday.

Flyers – Capitals game went on

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL yesterday after Travis Sanheim went on the COVID protocol list.

“As a result of a Philadelphia Flyers Player entering the League’s COVID Protocol earlier today, a decision was made by the NHL’s and NHLPA’s medical experts to have all Flyers Players, Coaches and staff receive POC tests in advance of this afternoon’s games vs. the Washington Capitals. After all tests returned negative, the League’s, NHLPA’s, and Clubs’ medical groups determined that it was appropriate to play the game.”

Another Sabres on COVID Protocol … 12 Sabres games changed

Chris Ryndak of NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt was added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol absence list yesterday.

Mittelstadt joins Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe and head coach Ralph Krueger.

The Sabres next game is scheduled for Thursday.

Chris Ryndak of NHL.com: Changes to the Sabres schedule.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders: From February 2, 2021 to February 22, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders: From February 4, 2021 to March 4, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston: From February 6, 2021 to March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston: From February 8, 2021 to April 13, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey: From February 22, 2021 to February 23, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo: From February 26, 2021 to February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Buffalo at NY Islanders: From March 5, 2021 to March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh: From March 26, 2021 to March 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo: From March 30, 2021 to March 31, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo: From April 9, 2021 to February 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington: From April 13, 2021 to February 18, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo: From April 19, 2021 to April 18, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Simek fined for spearing

NHL Player Safety: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek was fined $5,000 for spearing Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique.