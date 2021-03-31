NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Alex Goligoski, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Ottawa Senators do not expect to make a big deal

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: With the Ottawa Senators deep into their rebuilding plan, the expectation is that a big splash is just not coming. There are flat cap and quarantine restrictions. Pierre Dorion has eight unrestricted free agents in all but may find it tough to make moves happen. Christian Wolanin was dealt already.

Mike Reilly and Braydon Coburn remain Ottawa’s most attractive options to trade but they will draw interest in the form of lower returns. Due to injuries, Ottawa may want to keep three goalies around which keeps Anton Forsberg safe for now.

College seasons gives Ottawa Senators hope

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Players like Jake Sanderson could sign an entry-level deal anytime now. Also, there are Jared Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto. Both were drafted in 2018 and are ready for the next step. Do they play in Belleville or with the big club?

If Sanderson signs and plays in Belleville, the belief is he could easily challenge for a spot next season. The number five overall draft pick possesses that kind of talent. The decision to stay in school may take a little while for Sanderson while the others likely opt out of school. Ottawa is hopeful Sanderson takes the next step as well.

The Winnipeg Jets and Alex Goligoski?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Again, the one-week quarantine rule opens up the trade deadline some. This means a player like Alex Goligoski could be in play. Goligoski has just four points in 34 games while mentoring Jakob Chychrun this season. His power-play options have been stripped for a strict even strength and penalty kill defender and mentor.

Goligoski is drawing the toughest of assignments and playing on his weak side. Yet, he is still holding his own. Trading for the Arizona defenseman will cost considerably less than most alternatives. Goligoski can still be a reliable puck-moving defenseman and play some top-four minutes as needed. In short, he can provide sneaky, good value.