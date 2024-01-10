NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils

Senators Want To Add A Veteran For Their Young Team

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Garrioch writes that Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios is looking to add a veteran presence to his young squad at the trade deadline. It will come down to fit and the right price.

The Senators are not where they wanted to be this season. Sitting in the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Dave Poulin was brought to help on the management side of things and the team would look to add someone that can play on the third line but also play a leadership role alongside Claude Giroux.

The market will dictate what the Senators do as they go through their process ahead of the trade deadline. Ottawa will get help when Shane Pinto returns to the lineup, Staios will do his due diligence before adding someone on March 8th.

Where Will the Devils Look for Defense?

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes with the Devils putting Jonas Siegenthaler on long-term injured reserve while Dougie Hamilton remains on injured reserve, the team is looking at their options to fill their defensive holes.

For a temporary solution, the Devils recalled Cal Foote and Reilly Walsh as reinforcements on the backend. However, the Devils want to solve their defensive problems long-term with two key pieces out.

Externally the Devils have options as well including the Calgary Flames. The Flames have several defensemen the Devils would like including Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin. Tanev, a more physical defenseman, while Hanifin can play physical but is more of a moving defenseman. With the Flames being buyers and sellers at the deadline it will take a lot to get one of those players.

Outside of Calgary, the Devils could look to Anaheim’s Ilya Lyubushkin. As with Tanev, Lybushkin can play a more physical game something the Devils have been lacking all season. Another option could be Nick Seeler in Philadelphia. Again it will all depend on where the Flyers are come deadline time.