NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Columbus Blue Jackets

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion has already told forward Chris Tierney and Tyler Ennis that they won’t be re-signed. They have told pending RFA defenseman Victor Mete that he won’t be qualified and will become a UFA.

Shawn Simpson: Senators goaltender Matt Murray has already had at least four concussions. With the possibility of Murray suffering another concussion at any point, they’ll need to carry three goaltenders next year.

Shawn Simpson: Next season the Senators will have several bad contracts – Matt Murray ($7 million), Colin White ($4.75 million), Nikita Zaitsev ($4.5 million) and Michael Del Zotto ($2.25 million).

The Senators will be stuck with Murray’s contract and they need to buy out the others. Zaitsev and Del Zotto would be regular buyouts and White’s would only be at 1/3 given his age.

Shawn Simpson: Senators forward Connor Brown has one year left on his deal. They should decide if they want to extend him this offseason or trade him at the deadline.

They should look to extend Artem Zub to a five or six-year deal at $4.5 million.

Laine wants to stay in Columbus

Jeff Svoboda of BlueJackets.com: Patrik Laine went through two injuries and the passing of his father this past season. He was still able to score 26 goals and put up 56 points in 56 games this past season.

The 23-year old pending RFA will need a big new deal and he doesn’t see it being an issue.

“I don’t think it should be an issue, you know?” he said. “They have expressed they want me here, I’ve said the same thing. So you know, the feeling is mutual. Just figure out the term and the money and all that and I think we should be fine.”

Laine is loving things in Columbus and he wants to stay.

“I think it’s just the group we have,” Laine said “We have a great group of guys, guys I got to be really close with and excited about the youth we have and the opportunities we’re going to have in a couple of years. I definitely want to be a part of it and playing here, playing in front of these great fans. I love the city. I love everything about being here. It’s that simple.”