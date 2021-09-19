NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Little trade value for Logan Brown, but waivers could be in his future

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Logan Brown’s camp had asked for a trade, he switched agents, and threatened to head overseas.

He signed a one-year, two deal with the Ottawa Senators yesterday and it may be in his best interest to have a good camp and hopefully increase his trade value. The Senators have been saying that they just won’t give him away as they still believe he can be an asset.

“Logan is among the most talented prospects in our organization,” Dorion said. “He possesses many of the tools that could ultimately help him find success in the NHL. We’re hopeful that a productive summer translates into a good training camp for him here beginning next week.”

Brown’s agents may have given into the fact that he doesn’t have much trade value. He’ll need to clear waivers to be sent to the AHL and there is a chance someone could claim him if he’s put on waivers.

Will the Oilers have to choose between Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed winger Kailer Yamamoto. Yamamoto had a down season offensively but did have a good year defensively.

Yamamoto could be banking on improving his offense and then trying to cash in on a long-term deal. He could be eyeing Drake Batherson and Joel Farabee‘s six-year deals around $5 million if he can turn his offensive game around.

With the long-term deals of Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, the Oilers don’t have a lot of future salary cap space to work with. GM Ken Holland could have trouble fitting in big extensions for Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi.

Mikko Koskinen‘s $4.5 million will be off the books but they may need to then find a goalie if they don’t want to promote Stuart Skinner or Ilya Konovalov.

Trading Zack Kassian‘s $3.2 million contract for three more years could be an option, but may not be easy to do. The Oilers may end up having to sign one of Yamamoto or Puljujarvi and trading the other.