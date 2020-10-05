NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens

Senators not shopping the No. 5 pick

NHL.com: The Ottawa Senators have three first-round picks – No. 3, 5 and 28. Senators GM Pierre Dorion said they won’t be shopping the No. 5 pick.

“I think we’re going to keep No. 5,” he said. “I would probably put it at 99 percent sure we’re going to make that selection at No. 5. We always listen. Have we gotten firm offers? I think that might come closer to the draft. But at this point and time we see ourselves selecting at No. 5.”

Dorion didn’t rule out moving their No. 28 pick or a later one.

“If there’s a deal, it could be No. 28 or any one of our picks in the second, third, or fourth round,” he said. “That is probably more likely to happen than at pick No. 5.”

Canadiens looking for size and skill on the wing

Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has said that they are open to moving their first-round pick in the 2020 draft. The Canadiens now seem okay with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki down the middle.

The Canadiens will be looking to draft some size and skill on the wing.

Looking at some ways the Canadiens can add some size and skill to their top-six forwards.

The Canadiens could offer up their first-round pick which could entice teams that don’t have a first-round pick (Coyotes, Bruins, Lightning, Penguins, and Islanders) or teams that are looking to move some salary out (Blues Jackets, Golden Knights and the Lightning).

Offer sheet someone – Denis Gurianov at say four-years at $4.5 million. Would cost a 2021 first- and third-round pick.

Free agent market – Taylor Hall will want too much. Tyler Toffoli will get interest from other teams and Mike Hoffman may not be a good investment. Evgenii Dadonov is projecting down already. Craig Smith may be their best option – a third-liner who produces like he should be a top-six.

Trading Max Domi for a winger – Domi is a legit top-six forward but doesn’t have the physical side of things. He’d rather play center and the Canadiens view him better at center, but they don’t have the room anymore at center. Could there be deals to be made with Columbus (Josh Anderson), Detroit (Anthony Mantha) or Vancouver (Jake Virtanen)?

GM Bergevin is talking to the agent for Brendan Gallagher about an extension. Phillip Danault could be next in line. If Bergevin and Danault are not on the same page, they could look to move him. If they moved Domi, they would be selling low.