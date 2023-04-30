NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Ottawa Senators could turn to the free agent market in net. Some options for them

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators have been looking for some stability in net since Craig Anderson left in 2020. Cam Talbot isn’t coming back and Anton Forsberg will be one of the goalies.

GM Pierre Dorion: “The other guy will either be (from) internally, through trade or free agency.” Dorion added that Mads Sogaard is their goalie of the future but they aren’t exactly sure when that will be.

Some free agent options for the Senators.

Jonathan Quick – Golden Knights – 37 and not worth the risk.

Semyon Varlamov – Islanders – Could be a great fit but not cheap.

Frederik Andersen – Hurricanes – Underlying numbers weren’t great and fellow UFA Antti Raanta landed the starting job in the playoffs. Raanta could also be of interest.

Tristan Jarry – Penguins – Should get interest from around the league if he’s not re-signed by the Penguins.

Adin Hill – Golden Knights – Quietly put up a good season and could be an under-the-radar signing.

Joonas Korpisalo – Kings – Took over the starting job in LA from Pheonix Copley and could be re-signed by the Kings.

What is Jason Zucker‘s worth?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins should try to re-sign pending UFA forward Jason Zucker, but they may not be able to offer him as much as he could get on the open market. They need to be careful to not go too high/much.

Comparables could be New Jersey Devils Ondrej Palat‘s five years at $6 million per deal, Andre Burakovsky‘s five years at $5.5 million, and Ilya Mikheyev‘s four years at $4.75 million.

So a hometown deal will likely cost at least $5 million for Zucker. $6 million is likely the ceiling for him and if it’s higher, it’s a walkaway point for the Penguins.

A four-year deal at between $22-24 million would make sense for the Penguins and anything higher, they should let him go to free agency.