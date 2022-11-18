NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Senators an unlikely landing spot for Erik Karlsson. The Maple Leafs have kicked tires on Tyler Myers

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: It’s doubtful that the Ottawa Senators will re-acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson. San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier will be looking to see if there are any fits out there, but it’s unlikely the Senators will be one of those teams.

Karlsson has a full no-trade clause. A source said the Sharks have reached out to several teams already, and it would make sense if the Senators would be one of the teams. Karlsson does still live in Ottawa in the offseason. He has five years left on his contract at an $11.5 million cap hit. Hard to see the Senators being able to fit that in now and in the future.

Other defensemen that could be available include John Klingberg (ANA), Carson Soucy (SEA), Matt Roy (LA), Dmitry Orlov (WSH), Nick Jensen (WSH) and Jakob Chychrun (ARI).

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be among the teams kicking tires on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.

Six defensemen that might interest the Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: The Toronto Maple Leafs will have $5.625 million in available LTIR space. Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun is an obvious option and here are six other potential defensemen targets for the Leafs if they go the trade route.

1 John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – RHD – pending UFA – $7 million AAV – Has a full no-trade until January first and could interest the Leafs if salary is retained. Could cost a first-plus.

2. Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets – LHD – pending UFA – $2.8 million AAV – A defensive defenseman.

3. Matt Roy – Los Angeles Kings – RHD – one-year left – $3.15 million AAV – The Kings are deep on the blue and may look to move someone.

4. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – LHD – pending UFA – $2.75 million – May not be available just yet. Can play on both the left and right side. Could be moved closer to the deadline.

5. Nick Jensen – Washington Capitals – RHD – pending UFA – $2.5 million – Other teams would also be interested.

6. Dmitry Orlov – Washington Capitals – LHD – pending UFA – $5.1 million – Would cost more than Jensen to acquire and has bigger contract.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba would be another player to watch.