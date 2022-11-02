NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Vancouver Canucks

The Senators and Alex Formenton remain at a stalemate

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Ottawa Senators and RFA forward Alex Formenton remain at a stalemate with little movement and things are quiet.

“Obviously, the Ottawa Senators have reasons for slow-playing this situation but your dates are accurate in terms of the calendar and what that means is the clock is clearly ticking.

Two options here: you either sign Alex Formenton and keep him with the Ottawa Senators, or you trade him to get him back in the NHL.

Some believe a trade is more likely and I suppose Europe, long-term, could be an option as well.”

Message received by the Vancouver Canucks roster

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Duck, Duck, Lose on the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Vancouver Canucks. You reported on Saturday about Jim Rutherford essentially reading the riot act to the team.

Friedman: “So, we kind of wondered about the fight night in Seattle the other night on Thursday and maybe that their manhood had been challenged. And I think that was true.

One of the things I found out leading up to our show on Saturday night was that there had been a lot of talk about Bruce Boudreau‘s future. He won his 600th game the other night and I think that is an incredible accomplishment considering how long it took him to get his break. That’s resiliency for you.

But I think that they made it really clear that if those players were waiting for the coach to change, it wasn’t only going to be them. And Jeff, one of the things that we wondered was, they had Travis Green, it didn’t work. They have Bruce Boudreau, it doesn’t look like it’s working. Do you just go to another person and hope the same mix works, and the Canucks kind of answered that question.

I think they told players directly. I think they told some agents. That if changes were coming, they were also going to involve the roster.

I couldn’t confirm it but I heard on one case apparently, like they didn’t say just trades, they’d put guys on waivers. And I couldn’t confirm who it was or what exactly was said, but it got back to me that had been, if not directly told, really clearly hinted. And they were mad. They were really mad. Clearly, that message was received.