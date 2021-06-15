NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes, and the Colorado Avalanche

Senators don’t grant Sabres permission to speak with Capuano

Joe McDonald: Heard that the Buffalo Sabres wanted to interview Ottawa Senators associate coach Jack Capuano for their head coaching position but the Senators didn’t grant them permission.

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have spoken with Syracuse Crunch (AHL) coach Benoit Groulx about their vacant head coaching position. The Coyotes have also spoke to Mike Van Ryn, Todd Nelson, Jay Leach and Andre Tourigny.

Johnson to waive his NMC?

Adrian Dater: Though there has been no official announcement from the Colorado Avalanche yet, but defenseman Erik Johnson is expected to waive his no-movement clause for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Three offseason questions for the Colorado Avalanche

Mike Chambers, Mark Kiszla and Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post: Some questions the Colorado Avalanche are facing this offseason.

On pending UFA Gabriel Landeskog – Chambers thinks that after a disappointing series against the Golden Knights the Avs could offer the 28-year old a deal around $5 million at less years than he’ll want. O’Halloran thinks the Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks could make him an offer he can’t turn down.

Options with Sam Girard who is under contract through 2026-27 at $5 million per season – Chambers think the Avs will keep and work with him as opposed to trading him. Ziszla notes the Avs have limited cap space so they could see what trade value Girard has. O’Halloran thinks they should listen on Girard. If they keep Girard, they should try to find a physical defenseman to pair in him, someone like Jamie Oleksiak.

If looking to shake things up, who should they target in free agency or trade – Chambers thinks they should trade for some ‘heaviness.’ A forward like Alex Tuch, and someone for the blue line as Patrik Nemeth won’t be back and they’ll likely lose Ryan Graves in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Kiszla was thinking Tuch as well but admits that he won’t be coming to Colorado. Would trade Girard to the Blue Jackets for Seth Jones, but Columbus may be hesitant. O’Halloran thinks they should try to trade for Jack Eichel, offering up two prospects and two first-round picks. More realistic targets could be pending UFAs Phillip Danault or Nick Foligno. O’Halloran also likes Kiszla’s idea of Jones.