NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and the Edmonton Oilers

Stepan hasn’t asked the Senators for a trade

TSN: There have been reports that Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan would like to play closer to his home in Arizona, but he hasn’t made a trade request to the Senators.

“No, he hasn’t indicated anything along that line to us,” said Dorion in an interview with TSN 1200 Ottawa. “I think it’s only human. When you’ve only seen your newborn for a day or two, that can be difficult on any type of human being. But at the same time, he’s a total pro and he’s doing his best about it.”

Grzelcyk’s health may lead Bruins to the trade market? Rask back next season?

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: (mailbag) If Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk continues to have issues remaining healthy, that would be the only reason that their go looking for a top-four left-handed defenseman. Cost would have to be at the right price as well. We may not be talking an Oliver Ekman-Larsson or Keith Yandle, but it might be something they have to look at.

Believe the Bruins will end up re-signing pending UFA goaltender Tuukka Rask. The deal could be similar to what Nashville Predators Pekka Rinne signed for, two-years at $5 million per. Goalie prospect Jeremy Swayman should be in the NHL within two years and will eventually be their No. 1 goalie.

Don’t think Bruins fans should be worrying about the expansion draft already, they will lose a useful player like every other team.

Holland not afraid to add at the deadline if he’s still available

The Fourth Period: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland was on The Jason Gregor Show on TSN 1260 last week on how they may approach the trade deadline given the current 14-day quarantining period in Canada.

“If nothing changes, I think that what’s going on is going to impact the trade deadline and the thinking of the trade deadline, especially the Canadian teams,” Holland admitted.

They brought in more forward depth this offseason to help deal with any delays in callup or roster issues.

They don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with, but if they are in the playoff hunt, Holland won’t be afraid to see what might be on the trade market.